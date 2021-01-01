Jana Kramer thanks fans for helping her adjust to 'new normal'

Singer and actress Jana Kramer has thanked fans for their support as she navigates her divorce and finds her "new normal".

The former One Tree Hill star returned to social media late on Wednesday to share a heartfelt video message with her Instagram Story followers a week after revealing her marriage to Mike Caussin, the father of her two young children, was over.

"Feels weird to be back on here," she began.

"I just want to say thank you for all of the comments and DMs (direct messages) and the love," she wrote, admitting: "I have to start getting used to my new normal, and I guess forgive me for not really knowing how to walk that yet."

Kramer went on to share that she's turned to self-help books and therapy to help cope with the love split after accusing the former American football player of "adultery" in her divorce filing.

"In order to fully grow you have to grieve and heal, so I'm trying to just be really mindful of that and not distract myself with this, that and the other," she explained, noting: "but I do want to start getting back to having some normalcy, even in my new normal, and that's with you guys."

She added: "But thank you again, it means more to me than you know."

Kramer pulled the plug on her on/off marriage on 20 April and subsequently told fans she "can't fight any longer" as she shared the breakup news, almost five years after Caussin's sex addiction issues first rocked their 2015 union.