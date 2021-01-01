Aubrey Plaza perfected directorial debut during lockdown

Aubrey Plaza and her partner Jeff Baena spent the COVID lockdown working on a new TV show after turning their home into a production base.



The actress makes her directorial debut with the Showtime found-footage show, Cinema Toast, which was created by Baena, and admitted the pandemic was a chaotic time for the couple.



"It was very hectic while we were making the show because we were quarantined - Jeff, he created the show. It was his idea," she told People.



"Our house became this strange post-production facility and he's downstairs on his Zooms or on his sessions and I'm upstairs editing," the Black Bear star recalled.



Reminiscing, Plaza shared: "We were just going back and forth. It was very us. We were not baking sourdough bread, but we were sifting through hours of old movies and footage and re-cutting them together and just letting our minds go on a trip. So it was great."



The pair have been in a relationship since 2011, and Plaza starred in Baena's movies Life After Beth in 2014 and The Little Hours in 2017, but the lockdown turned out to be the most time they've spent together.



She added: "It was crazy, especially for us, I think, because I’m so used to not being home."