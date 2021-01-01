Michael B. Jordan inspired to direct by Ryan Coogler

Michael B. Jordan has credited his frequent collaborator Ryan Coogler with inspiring his directing dreams.



Jordan is currently gearing up to make his directorial debut on the upcoming Creed III, and he revealed working with Coogler on their first project together, biographical 2013 drama Fruitvale Station, opened his eyes to the possibilities available to him in his career.



He told breakfast show Good Morning America: "From the first time I stepped on the set with Fruitvale Station, and I saw a young Black man that's close to age as me - same age - that's directing a movie, I was like, 'Man, OK, cool, it can be done,' and he pushed me to want to direct (sic)."



The two pals have since also teamed up for 2015's Creed, the first film in the Rocky spin-off franchise, and 2018's Black Panther, on which Jordan grew close to his co-star Chadwick Boseman.



Boseman's death from cancer last August left Jordan devastated, but the loss served as a teaching moment for the star, who has made it his mission not to take any aspect of his life for granted.



"Seeing his performance in Ma Rainey, in hindsight looking at it, (it's) so emotional," Jordan said of Boseman's final film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which was shot while the late actor secretly underwent cancer treatment.



"You're looking at the last performance that he gave and that says a lot, and I think Oscar or no Oscar, I think he won. The way he inspires people, and the way he inspired us, around the world, it's something that's changed me for the rest of my life," he said.



Boseman was posthumously nominated for the Best Actor Oscar at Sunday's ceremony but lost out on the honour to The Father's Sir Anthony Hopkins.