Jason Segel splits from longtime girlfriend

Actor and writer Jason Segel has parted ways with his longtime girlfriend.



Artist Alexis Mixter shared the news of the breakup on Instagram on Thursday, revealing the pair's relationship, which began in 2014, has evolved into the closest of friendships.



"This is a photo of two best friends," she began the lengthy caption, which was accompanied by a snap of the former couple.



"This guy and I have shared so much life together. Changed each other at a soul deep level. All for the better," she went on.



Explaining: "The depth of our bond was something I could never have anticipated," Mixter shared: "I've never spent so much time with another person, grown so much alongside someone else, laughed so much, cried so much, shared so much."



She then mused: "It is odd to write about the end of a relationship, especially when the friendship that still exists is so full of life," and acknowledged that a change has happened in her bond with Segel.



"We made the decision quite a while ago to let ourselves grow away from what our relationship had been and into what it was becoming," she noted.



Admitting it was "strange" to announce the split news online, Mixter added: "Having a public romantic relationship is not easy. Ending one feels like navigating a road that doesn't even exist. We are private people when it comes to our personal lives and I intend to keep it that way."



Instead, Alexis insisted she wanted the post to reflect the gratitude she has for the How I Met Your Mother star and the role he continues to play in her life, concluding: "This post is a tribute to love and friendship and those relationships that make life worth living," and thanking Segel for "for being my best friend".



Segel has yet to comment on the love split.