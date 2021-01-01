Lena Headey joins Watergate scandal series

Actress Lena Headey has been cast as Woody Harrelson's TV wife in a new series surrounding the Watergate scandal.



The Game of Thrones star will play Dorothy Hunt, an active CIA asset and mother-of-four in The White House Plumbers, who is desperately trying to keep her family together while becoming entangled in her husband's political misadventures.



Harrelson was previously cast as E. Howard Hunt, opposite Justin Theroux as fellow Watergate mastermind G. Gordon Liddy, while Domhnall Gleeson will portray White House Counsel John Dean.



The five-part series will be based on public records and Egil and Matthew Krogh's book Integrity, which followed the events that led to the impeachment of Richard Nixon and ended his U.S. presidency in 1974.



The limited series, created by Veep's Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck and directed by David Mandel, is being developed for U.S. network HBO.