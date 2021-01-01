Billy Porter grateful for 'life-changing' role in Pose

Billy Porter is grateful for his time working on Pose because it really healed him.

The ground-breaking programme is set amid New York City's gender-nonconforming drag ball culture scene and shot the flamboyant entertainer, who plays Pray Tell, to stardom.

As the Emmy winner prepares for the launch of Pose's third and final season, Billy admitted he will always consider the show "a gift" because he was able to "heal" while making it.

"It's bittersweet," he said about the show ending on America's Live with Kelly and Ryan. "I will say what a gift it has been, as a person who lived through the AIDS crisis and made it to the other side, to be able to go back and revisit that time, and in this new pandemic time remind the world that there is hope, there is joy, that there is love, and if we can just come together and get to the other side, it's going to be OK."

He added that the show has changed his life and he's excited for the opportunities that await him in his next chapter.

"It has been life-changing... I think, you know, it's about closing one chapter and the rebirth of me personally, Billy. You know, I've been able to grow through Pray Tell, I've been able to heal through the character of Pray Tell, and Pose in general," he said. "And I'm ready to embrace now telling a different story, moving forward as Billy, so I'm really, really, truly grateful for this... I'm ready for all of the good things."

The final season of Pose debuts on America's FX network on 2 May.