Noel Clarke suspended by BAFTA over sexual harassment allegations

Noel Clarke has been suspended by BAFTA over recent allegations of sexual harassment.

The Guardian newspaper published a series of claims from 20 women, who accused the 45-year-old actor and filmmaker of sexual misconduct and bullying.

Clarke, who was given the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award at BAFTA's annual prize-giving on 10 April, has vehemently denied the allegations.

However, on Thursday, the organisation announced it had suspended his membership and award "immediately and until further notice".

"In light of the allegations of serious misconduct regarding Noel Clarke in The Guardian this evening, BAFTA has taken the decision to suspend his membership and the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award immediately and until further notice," a statement read.

The Guardian spoke to 20 women, who had previously worked with Clarke, and alleged that the filmmaker had engaged in numerous incidents of sexual harassment, unwanted touching, groping, sexually inappropriate behaviour, bullying, or unprofessional misconduct between 2004 and 2019.

The outlet also revealed they had alerted BAFTA to the claims made against Clarke 13 days before the ceremony took place, but the organisation reportedly told The Guardian it was provided with "no evidence".

The Kidulthood and Doctor Who actor issued a statement following the publication of the expose, and said he intended to "defend myself against these false allegations".

"In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me. If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise," the married father-of-three added.