Michaela Coel praises 'brave women' for coming forward with Noel Clarke misconduct allegations

Michaela Coel has voiced her support for the 20 women who have made allegations of misconduct against British actor Noel Clarke.

The I May Destroy You creator and star shared a statement on Twitter in response to a Guardian investigation in which women who worked with Clarke alleged he had sent them explicit photos, sexually harassed them, bullied them, and had shared a secretly filmed nude audition tape of one accuser. Clarke has "vehemently" denied the accusations.

Coel initially retweeted the story without comment, however, on Friday, she posted a statement in which she praised the women for their bravery in coming forward.

"I am here to offer great support for the 20 brave women who have come forward; those who have shared their identities with us, but also those who have preferred to use an alias; the mental hurdles a black woman must overcome to do such a thing as reveal their identity within a narrative of rape abuse or bullying at the hands of someone within our own community can sometimes be too much," she began.

"Speaking out about these incidents takes a lot of strength because some call them 'grey areas'. They are however far from grey. These behaviours are unprofessional, violent and can destroy a person's perception of themselves, their place in the world and their career irreparably. I have shared to show solidarity, to express my belief in them and to stand with them in their indignation."

The Chewing Gum star's statement of support concluded: "I applaud the Guardian and its journalists for investigating and publishing this story."

As a result of the investigation, BAFTA officials announced they had suspended Clarke's membership and his Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award, which he received earlier this month, while ITV bosses announced the finale episode of his mini-series Viewpoint would no longer be broadcast on its channel on Friday but will instead be available to stream on its ITV Hub.