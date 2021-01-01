Michael B. Jordan praises heroes Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne

Michael B. Jordan has praised Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne as his "heroes".

The 34-year-old actor was just 13 when he landed a role in Keanu's 2001 movie 'Hardball' and he praised Keanu for being kind to him on and off set and introducing him to his 'Matrix' co-star Fishburne.

Michael told The Hollywood Reporter: "While we were in production, Keanu took the whole cast out to dinner and we had a chance to meet Laurence Fishburne. To this day, I still remember thinking to myself in astonishment, 'I guess this is what movie stars do - take their casts out to dinner with other big actors.' So much respect for Keanu and Laurence. It really was such a cool moment with two of my heroes."

Director Brian Robbins revealed Michael and his castmates were in awe of Keanu, 56, at the time as they loved 'The Matrix'.

He said: "'The Matrix' was such a big thing. The kids would goof around with Keanu, re-enacting scenes, like dodging bullets in slow motion. They were in awe of Keanu. All these kids were new and raw and had never made a film before."

And Brian was impressed with Michael's confidence at such a young age.

He said: "I remember him coming in the room and being super charismatic. He was very confident - but not arrogant - and extremely likable."