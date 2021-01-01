Noel Clarke seeking professional help amid sexual misconduct scandal

Noel Clarke has promised to seek professional help after facing accusations of misconduct from 20 women.

In a new statement circulated to media on Friday (30Apr21), the writer and actor denied the allegations of inappropriate behaviour published by The Guardian, but conceded that his actions had impacted people in unintended ways.

"I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing," his new statement reads. "Recent reports however have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise. To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better."

His statement came after Sky TV bosses "halted" work on Clarke's projects, including the fourth season of Bulletproof.

ITV chiefs also pulled the final episode of Clarke's drama Viewpoint following the allegations, insisting they felt it was "no longer appropriate" to air the show on Friday.

A statement from network bosses reads: "In light of the very serious nature of the allegations against Noel Clarke raised by 20 women in the Guardian's report, ITV has decided it is no longer appropriate to broadcast the final episode of the drama Viewpoint on ITV main channel this evening."

Instead, the finale will be available on the network's streaming service, ITV Hub, from Friday night for a limited time "for any viewers who wish to seek it out, and watch its conclusion".

Clarke plays a surveillance detective in the show, which has aired on ITV every evening this week.

The filmmaker has also been suspended by BAFTA, weeks after he received the organisation's Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award at a ceremony on 10 April (21).