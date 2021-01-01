Kendall Jenner pranks sisters with engagement news

Kendall Jenner pranked her sisters with engagement news during a game of Truth or Dare which was part of the Poosh Your Wellness virtual festival on Saturday.

The model, who is dating basketball star Devin Booker, pretended he'd proposed while playing with Kourtney Kardashian, and she also showed off a prop ring to hammer the joke home.

Kourtney immediately fell for the prank, telling her little sister: "This is amazing."

But sister Kylie Jenner wasn't fooled - she called in and said: "You’re lying," and observed: "It (ring) doesn’t fit you," prompting Kourtney to explain: "Well, it needs to be sized."

"That’s so stupid, why would you do that to us?" Khloe said over the phone when sister Kim Kardashian confirmed Jenner was pranking them.

"Well, at least we know you guys will be excited when the day comes," Kourtney pondered.

Last month, Kendall tried to prank her mum, Kris Jenner, with fake pregnancy news.

"So, I have a scenario. I have not gotten my period in a little while and I was supposed to get it last week so I was kind of nervous and randomly took a test," Kendall shared with Kris, adding: "And It came back positive so I took another one and that one also came back positive and I am literally about to cry."

Kris was very supportive of the unexpected announcement, telling her daughter: "I think it's great news, but I'm your mom."

Kendall couldn’t keep a straight face and confessed the baby news was a hoax: "I love you, and I loved your reaction," she said.