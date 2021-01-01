Victoria Beckham not sure what to do with bucket of kids' teeth

Victoria Beckham has reached out to her Instagram followers for creative things to do with her kids' teeth.



The former pop star's youngest child, nine-year-old Harper, recently lost a tooth, prompting mum to reveal she has kept all her kids' pearly whites over the years - but doesn't know what to do with them.



"Okay, so Harper Seven's tooth fell out last night, she left her tooth by her bed," Victoria shared in a video on her Instagram Story.



She then showed the viewers some sweet handwritten notes left by the Tooth Fairy, including some on heart-shaped paper.



"And look, the Tooth Fairy came, left her a little note," Victoria narrated. "Left her a few little notes, to tell Harper she's funny, sensitive, smart, generous, kind, a great daughter, she's loving, a great sister," she went on.



However, the tooth left the former Spice Girl with a quandary.



"I’ve got another tooth to add to my collection," Victoria wrote.



"So I have a question for the 'Gram. What do all the mummies and daddies do with all the collected teeth? I’ve got an entire bucket full of all my kids' teeth. What do we do with them?" she asked.



Nicola Peltz, the fiancee of Victoria's son Brooklyn, was among the first to respond, advising her mother-in-law-to-be to "Dip it gold and wear them on a necklace (sic)!"



Last month, Nicola revealed that she and Brooklyn wear each other's gold-dipped wisdom teeth around their necks.