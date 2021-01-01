Josh Duhamel: Jennifer Lopez was a dream to work with

Josh Duhamel has hailed Jennifer Lopez "a dream to work with".

The 48-year-old actor plays the 51-year-old star's on-screen love interest Tom in the upcoming rom-com 'Shotgun Wedding' and admitted shooting the flick in the Dominican Republic with Jennifer was the best experience of his career so far.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It was one of the most fun experiences I've had shooting, or working in this business,

"First of all, we're in the Dominican Republic, which is absolutely beautiful. Jen was a dream to work with, she's an absolute pro and totally engaged and loved the project."

The pair have been good friends for a long time so it was a breeze.

The 'Transformers' star added: "We had a great relationship. I've known her forever so it was easy for us to get in lock and step.

"The crew, the cast, we have a great cast and Jason Moore, the director, it was one of those situations that everything kind of fit perfectly. I'm very proud of the way it turned out and I can't wait for it all to come together."

The plot follows Tom and Darcy (Jennifer) as their "extravagant destination wedding is hijacked by criminals".

Erin Westerman, president of production for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said: “We couldn’t be happier for our bride and groom of this ‘Shotgun Wedding'. We know Josh and Jennifer will make a compelling and sexy on-screen couple and they will be fun sparring partners as their dream destination wedding erupts into a memorable nightmare.”

Josh took over the lead role after Armie Hammer after he stepped down following a social media scandal.

Lenny Kravitz, D’Arcy Carden, Selena Tan, Desmin Borges, and Alex Mallari have also signed on for the project, which is being directed by Jason Moore.