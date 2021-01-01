Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff's babies enjoy play date

New mums Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff have introduced their babies to each other.



The This Is Us star took her two-month-old son, August, also known as Gus, to meet Hilary's newborn daughter, Mae, over the weekend, and posted a picture of the two tots laying on a mat together, with Gus looking calm and relaxed as Mae cries.



"When August met Mae: A love story for the ages," the proud mum wrote on her Instagram Stories, tagging her husband Taylor Goldsmith, the Younger actress, and her husband Matthew Koma.



Hilary shared Mandy's post and suggested adding to their group of play date buddies, writing, "On the look out for a fall and winter friend".



Mandy welcomed August, her first child, in February, and Hilary welcomed Mae, her second daughter with Matthew, in March. They are also parents to two-year-old daughter Banks, while the Lizzie McGuire star has a nine-year-old son named Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.



The Tangled actress ended her weekend by dressing up for "mama's night out".



"Mama's night out. Fully vaxxed and ready to celebrate one of my fav humans (sic)," Mandy wrote on her Instagram Stories with three heart emojis besides a snap of her look.