Rebel Wilson opens up about fertility struggles

Rebel Wilson received some "bad news" relating to her fertility struggles this weekend.

The Pitch Perfect actress took to her Instagram page on Sunday to share a sombre photo of her standing on rocks on a coastline while dressed in an all-black outfit, with her looking away from the camera with a sad look on her face.

In the accompanying caption, the 41-year-old confessed she'd received some bad news relating to fertility and felt the need to share it.

"I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone," she wrote. "To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense...but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds."

The actress, who embarked on a weight loss journey last year, and recently opened up about hitting her goal weight in a social media post, has yet to share any further details about her fertility situation.

Rebel is currently filming new movie, The Almond and the Seahorse, in the U.K. alongside Charlotte Gainsbourg, Alice Lowe, and Meera Syal.