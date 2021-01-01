Trespasser arrested at Kardashians' Calabasas gated community - report

A man who showed up at the Kardashians' exclusive gated community in Calabasas, California has reportedly been arrested.

According to TMZ, the 33-year-old man drove up to the gates that lead to the exclusive neighbourhood in the Calabasas area where Kim Kardashian and her siblings reside at around 11 pm local time one night last week.

He reportedly told the guards he wanted to see the Kardashians, but didn't specify which member of the family he was keen to chat to.

Despite being turned away, he later returned and was spotted inside the compound, with security guards drafting in Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials, who booked him for trespassing.

The incident comes after supermodel sibling Kendall Jenner was granted a five-year protection order against Malik Bowker, after he was accused of travelling across the U.S. with the intention of buying an illegal firearm to shoot the Los Angeles-based star, before turning the gun on himself.

He isn't the only security concern for Jenner - she also had to deal with an alleged trespasser who tried to take a naked swim in her pool in late March, prompting the star to step up her armed security presence and move out of the gated property.