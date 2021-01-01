Lily James breaks silence on Dominic West kissing scandal

Lily James has finally commented on the headline-grabbing photos showing her kissing Dominic West while they were in Italy together last year.

The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star stirred controversy in October after she was snapped cosying up to married actor West, 51, during a visit to Rome.

The scandal, which occurred after the pair worked together as father and daughter in the upcoming TV series The Pursuit of Love, sparked rumours suggesting West's 10-year marriage to aristocratic Irish landscape gardener Catherine FitzGerald was over as he was not seen wearing his wedding ring.

However, days after the images emerged, West and FitzGerald, the mother of his four younger children, put on a united front and declared, "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together."

Now, James has briefly broken her silence about the scandal, indicating she will open up about the short-lived romance when the time is right.

Asked to address the photos in a weekend chat with Britain's The Guardian, she replied, "Ach, I'm not really willing to talk about that... There is a lot to say, but not now, I'm afraid."

James has since moved on from the drama and is dating Queens of the Stone Age bassist Michael Shuman.

The 32-year-old was previously romantically linked to Captain America star Chris Evans and The Crown actor Matt Smith.