Sex and the City reboot adding three new non-white characters to the cast - report

The Sex and the City reboot won't be as white as the original series, thanks to the addition of three new women of colour characters.

And Just Like That... will be a lot more diverse than Sex and the City, which has been criticised for its largely white cast, according to a new report.

Responding to the TV Line story, HBO Max CCO Casey Bloys said: "We are trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York, so it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you're 30, you may not have when you're 50."

He explained: "They (executive producers Sarah Jessica Parker and Michael Patrick King) didn't want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast as it's not reflective of New York," noting: "So they are being very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today."

Parker will be returning as Carrie Bradshaw, alongside Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, and John Corbett will reprise his role as Aidan Shaw, but Kim Cattrall and Chris Noth won't be back for the new show.