Jana Kramer breaks down on podcast over marriage split

Country singer Jana Kramer broke down in tears as she opened up about her split from husband Mike Caussin during her latest Whine Down podcast.

The estranged couple recorded several episodes together in recent months, often discussing his cheating past and trust issues, but Kramer was solo for the latest offering.

"My heart is, like, pounding," Kramer, who filed for divorce on 20 April, said at the top of Monday's show.

"I didn’t want this. I think where I'm at is, I'm embarrassed that this is how it ended, and I feel like I let people down," she shared.

In her divorce papers, Jana accused her husband of "inappropriate marital conduct", adding he is guilty of "Adultery".

"I'm the weakest I have ever been," she added, noting: "It goes in waves. I feel like I’m so in the middle of the grieving. The morning and the night are the hardest... I can't sleep."

The I Got the Boy singer didn't go into details about the separation, but it appears Caussin's struggles with infidelity and sex addiction may have reared up again.

"A few days before things came to light, we were like, 'Wow, we are really good right now'," she said, reflecting: "I thought we were good."

She then revealed she only agreed to stay with Caussin following his previous disappointments for the sake of their kids, adding angrily: "It’s not f**king fair. That makes me so angry. I worked too damn hard for it to end this way."

Kramer and Caussin split and almost divorced in 2016 after he confessed to being unfaithful. The two went to therapy, reconciled, and had another baby together.

"He swore on his sobriety that there was nothing," Kramer recalled, fuming: "My kids didn’t deserve this and they didn’t ask for this. It's so hard when I have all of these feelings and emotions and then I have to be a mum on top of it."

Kramer is currently fighting for primary custody of the couple's kids, five-year-old Jolie and Jace, two.