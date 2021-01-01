Sam Heughan urges Outlander fans not to take home souvenirs from locations

Sam Heughan has urged Outlander fans to respect historical shooting locations that feature in the show and not grab souvenirs.

The actor has learned from Diana Gabaldon, the author of the novels the drama is based on, that people have been taking home keepsakes from the Culloden battlefield in Scotland, as well as Doune Castle, Linlithgow Palace, and Loch Rannoch. All of the sites feature in the hit time-travel drama, and he wants the trend to end.

"Hopefully, reading our book or other books, people will understand the history of what happened and treat historic sites with the respect they are due," Heughan told The Sunday Times.

Backing Heughan up, Gabaldon concurred.

"I certainly don't agree with people taking souvenirs," she said, insisting: "These places are to be shared by everybody and if you start dismantling them for your own selfish gain then that's not helping anybody at all."

Season six of Outlander, which resumed shooting in the U.K. in February, following the COVID shutdown, is expected to air later this year. The show has also been renewed for a seventh season, with 12 episodes to be based on the seventh of the eight books from Gabaldon's Outlander series, An Echo in the Bone.