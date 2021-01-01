Kelly Osbourne 'doesn't talk' to sister Aimee

Kelly Osbourne and her older sister Aimee still aren't on speaking terms.

It was reported back in 2014 that Aimee - who opted not to join parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne and siblings Kelly and Jack in their family reality show The Osbournes - had become estranged from Kelly after a falling out.

And opening up about the current state of their relationship on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Kelly admitted: "We don't talk."

Questioned by host Dax as to whether or not there was any form of communication between herself and Aimee, Kelly replied: "We're just really different. She doesn't understand me and I don't understand her."

Kelly's admission comes after Aimee spoke to The Independent newspaper back in 2015 about her relationship with her sister, adding: "I wouldn't say there is an ease between us, but there is an acceptance. Do we socialise? No."

Kelly and Aimee had been next door neighbours in 2014 after Kelly bought the house next door to Aimee for $2 million (£1.4 million) in West Hollywood. However, after the pair fell out they both sold their properties and moved away in 2015.