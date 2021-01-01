Ben Affleck dating app target upset over backlash

A woman who posted video of Ben Affleck trying to reach her on dating app Raya insists she was just trying to poke fun at herself for initially 'unmatching' the movie star.



TikTok user Nivine Jay's video went viral on Monday as she revealed she ditched Affleck because she assumed the account was fake.



“Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he send me a video on Instagram,” actress Jay wrote via TikTok alongside a video of her looking upset over the mishap.



The video also featured a direct video message from Affleck, assuring he was for real.



“Nivine, why did you unmatch me?” Affleck asks in the clip, insisting: “It’s me!”



Fans have poked fun at Ben's desperate attempts to hook up with Nivine, prompting her to reach out to E! News to explain she didn't expect the video to reflect so badly on Ben, who has been single since he split from Cuban actress Ana de Armas.



"I'm seeing a lot of comments calling him a creep and l don't think that's fair," Nivine said.



"l was making fun of myself for thinking he was a catfish (scam) and it was just supposed to be funny."