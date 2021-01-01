Adam Sandler laughing off diner snub

Adam Sandler has laughed off a recent restaurant snub after an IHOP hostess failed to recognise the funnyman and told him he had to wait 30 minutes for a table.



TikTok user Dayanna Rodas revealed her "clown" moment last month when she turned Adam away from the pancake house, accepting there's no way someone as famous as the Uncut Gems star should have to wait for a table.



Rodas posted security footage from the restaurant that shows Sandler wearing a facemask and entering the establishment with his daughter during the hostess' shift. Failing to recognise the star, she is seen telling him it would take thirty minutes to get a table, at which point the actor politely leaves due to the wait time.



"Not realizing its Adam Sandler and telling him its a 30min wait and him ofc (of course) leaving bc (because) hes not going to wait 30mins for IHOP," Rodas wrote in her caption, adding: "Pleaseee come back (sic)."



Unsurprisingly, Adam made light of the moment, taking to Twitter on Monday and writing: "For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn't apply to the milkshakes."



According to HuffPost, Sandler's publicist had previously confirmed that it was the actor in the TikTok clip but didn't provide additional information.