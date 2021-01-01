Lord of the Ring stars headed to audio series about the magical movie franchise

Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd are burrowing their way back to Middle Earth for a new The Lord of the Rings audio series.



The two British actors and longtime pals played Merry and Pippin in Peter Jackson's Oscar-winning trilogy, and they have such fond memories of the magical movies, they're jumping on the popular podcast trend with The Friendship Onion.



"I am contractually obliged to make a glowing comment here in regards to the podcast Billy and I are making together," quipped Lost star Monaghan in a statement.



"This is proving difficult as Billy has abducted me and is holding me for ransom to the price of 44 bananas. Please, send bananas," he joked.



Boyd retorted with his own funny comeback, writing: "Dom took a little persuading, it's true, but this podcast is going to rock. He is such a joker, you have to love Dom. Ha... but you also have to love bananas, so... yes, send bananas."



In The Friendship Onion, produced by chiefs at Kast Media, the pair will share scoops and memories, test fans' knowledge of the series, and welcome surprise guests.



"We couldn't be more excited to bring the comedic genius of this duo to podcasting," said Kast Media CEO Colin Thomson.



"Fans were introduced to the quick wit and fun banter of this pairing through The Lord of the Rings films, but this podcast will demonstrate how far beyond that origins story their boundless energy and interest stretches. We can't wait to start peeling back the layers of this friendship onion," he added.



The new show will debut on 18 May on Spotify and all podcast platforms and will include a video version, available on YouTube.