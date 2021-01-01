Danielle Fishel pregnant with baby number two

Danielle Fishel celebrated her 40th birthday on Wednesday by announcing her second pregnancy.

The former Boy Meets World star, who is already mum to 22-month-old son Adler, shared the happy news on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of the mother-to-be cradling her baby bump, she wrote, "F O R T Y! I've never been more excited or hopeful for the next decade of my life.

"I had a beautiful childhood, teenage years I still dream about, my 20s were insane (and mostly miserable) and my 30s brought me lows and highs but eventually I leveled out to a place of security. Security in who I am, what I believe, and with whom I want to spend precious time."

"I couldn't be more grateful to enter my 40s with my amazing husband and son, excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy #2," the actress continued.

"My birthday wish is for all of you to tell someone how much you love them and walk through today with more patience than you normally might (sic)."

Fishel, who wed husband Jensen Karp in 2018, will be hoping the birth of her second child will go more smoothly after Adler arrived a month early, and then had to spend three weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit due to a build up of fluid in his lungs, a condition known as chylothorax.