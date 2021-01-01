Model and singer Nick Kamen dies

Nick Kamen, who shot to fame after starring in an iconic TV advertisement for Levi's jeans, has died at the age of 59.



According to editors at the BBC, a friend of the family confirmed the Essex-born model and singer had passed away. The cause of death is unknown.



Nick was best known for starring in the 1985 television commercial, which saw him strip to his underwear in a laundrette.



As a result of the ad, Nick found international stardom and later launched a singing career, reaching the Top 10 with song Each Time You Break My Heart, which was written by Madonna, who also provided backing vocals on the track.



In a 1986 BBC Radio interview, Madonna said she was inspired by Nick’s “charisma” and “beautiful voice”.



His friend Boy George paid tribute to the star following the news of his death, sharing a throwback picture of them together, which he captioned: “R.I.P to the most beautiful and sweetest man Nick Kamen.”



Nick was 18 years old when he shot the career-changing Levi's ad, during which he is seen stripping off and washing his clothes in front of a host of onlookers in a laundrette to the sound of Marvin Gaye’s 1968 hit Heard It Through the Grapevine.



His music career produced four albums between 1987 and 1992.