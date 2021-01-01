John David Washington joins True Love

John David Washington has joined 'True Love'.

The 36-year-old star looks set to team up with 'Godzilla' director Gareth Edwards on his next project, a near future sci-fi movie for New Regency.

Sources told Deadline that Washington - the son of Denzel Washington - is on board to appear in the motion picture, but plot details are being kept under wraps for now.

Washington recently starred opposite Zendaya in Netflix romantic drama 'Malcolm & Marie', which follows a film writer/director and his girlfriend as their relationship is tested on the night of his latest movie premiere.

And the star could relate to his character's struggle to break into the industry as a black performer.

He recently said: "I think Sam Levinson, the writer/director, he's an incredible writer. So, all I had to do was follow the yellow brick road. That led me to the promised land, it dictated my movement, my cadence and my tone.

"So, it's difficult. But, I really wanted to say these words. Think about the frustrations of people who look like us, in our industry as artists, that don't want to get boxed in.

"Our producer, Kid Cudi, he led a huge new genre when he was coming out. But people weren't ready for it. I'm thinking about all these different people, all these different artists. That's a universal pride thing. That's a universal thing we all want to get out of 'it'."

Washington has also addressed criticism of the 12-year age gap between him and Zendaya, 24, admitting he was not "concerned".

He said: "I wasn’t concerned about it because she is a woman.

"People are going to see in this film how much of a woman she is. She has far more experience than I do in the industry. I’ve only been in it for seven years. She’s been in it longer, so I’m learning from her. I’m the rookie. I was leaning on her for a lot.

"Some of the stories she’s shared about what she’s had to go through with Twitter and everything. I appreciated her wisdom and discernment when it comes to this business. I admire that."