Rebel Wilson receives ring gift to mark 10-year Bridesmaids anniversary

Rebel Wilson has shown off a new ring gifted to her by Bridesmaids director Paul Feig to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the hit comedy.

The customised piece of jewellery features a central pink gemstone and is surrounded by engravings of references to the popular movie, including Rebel's name and the words "Hold On" - an apparent nod to the Wilson Phillips song the artists perform with the castmembers in the closing moments of the film.

Sharing a photo of the sweet surprise on her Instagram Story timeline, the comedienne wrote, "Thank you @paulfeig you classy gentleman!

"Can't believe it's been 10 years since BRIDESMAIDS."

Feig is thought to have sent similar rings to each of the stars of the 2011 film, including Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, and Maya Rudolph.

Rebel played Brynn, one of Kristen's character Annie's roommates in the movie, and she recently confessed she wasn't even supposed to be in the movie at all.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, the 41-year-old revealed she was added in after she auditioned for the character of Megan, which went to McCarthy.

"Weirdly, my character wasn't supposed to exist in the movie," she shared. "I'd auditioned for Melissa McCarthy's character and was like the second choice for that role and I guess they liked my audition that they added me into the film essentially. There was never supposed to be two roommates only one."