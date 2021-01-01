Sydney Chase 'choosing not to comply' with Tristan Thompson's cease-and-desist letter

Sydney Chase is "choosing not to comply" with a cease-and-desist letter sent to her by Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson over her cheating allegations.

The Instagram model was sent the legal document by Tristan's attorney, Marty Singer, after claiming she slept with the Boston Celtics basketball star earlier this year after he told her he was single.

However, Sydney defiantly took to her Instagram Stories to tell fans she's pushing forward with her side of the story despite the cease-and-desist letter, which she finally received after it was apparently sent to the wrong email address.

"I finally received the cease & desist hours after I made my post online," she wrote. "It was first sent to an email I no longer use. However I'm moving forward with the truth & am choosing not to comply."

"I will not be called a liar," she wrote at the bottom of her post.

When asked by the New York Post's Page Six if she had any evidence of their alleged affair, Sydney insisted, "Yes, I obviously do but this is now a legal matter that lawyers will handle. Thanks."

This isn't the first time the sports star has been involved in a cheating scandal - Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in 2018 amid controversy that Tristan cheated on her during her pregnancy, and they split up in February 2019 after it was revealed he had been unfaithful with her half-sister Kylie Jenner's now-former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

They got back together last summer and are rumoured to be engaged.