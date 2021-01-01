Angela Bassett was 'looking forward' to Chadwick Boseman winning Oscar

Angela Bassett was "looking forward to" celebrating her late Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman's Oscar win.

The late Black Panther star had been hotly tipped to be named Best Actor for his role in his final film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, but the award went to Anthony Hopkins for The Father instead.

But speaking to U.S. TV show Extra, Angela insisted that although she hoped he would posthumously win, she's not holding a grudge that her former co-star didn't receive the accolade.

"I was looking forward to applauding his win because that’s what we had heard, but knowing Chadwick and knowing the type of actor and professional human being that he was, I can’t be disappointed..." Angela said. "First and foremost, he was always, always, always about the work… He wins in life and in heaven he wins - he’s a winner."

Angela starred as Queen Ramonda, mother of Chadwick's character King T’Challa, in Black Panther, and will reprise her role for the upcoming sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which starts shooting later this year.

And despite being "thrilled and excited" to star in the movie sequel, there will be a noticeable absence on set due to the tragic death of Chadwick in August 2020.

And speaking of the decision to not recast the lead role, Angela added: "You can’t recast that indomitable spirit."