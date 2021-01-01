Jessica Alba becomes youngest-ever Latina to take company public

The Honest Company co-founder Jessica Alba made history on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday after becoming the youngest Latina to ever take a brand public.

The Fantastic Four star helped to ring the opening bell on Wall Street as her eco-friendly lifestyle brand was listed on the stock exchange, with shares rising nearly 44 per cent by the close of business, giving The Honest Company a new valuation of $2.68 billion.

Regulatory filings reveal the actress-turned-entrepreneur already owned more than 5.6 million shares of the 10-year-old company, worth close to $130 million (£93.6 million) by the end of Wednesday, according to TheWrap.com.

Alba celebrated the achievement with a post on Instagram, which included video footage of her alarm going off early in the morning, before cutting to the 40-year-old and her family joining The Honest Company executives at the New York Stock Exchange for the big initial public offering (IPO) launch.

"Today was a pretty epic #morningroutine - it is an honor to be ringing the bell, surrounded by my team and family - this has been 9 years in the making," she captioned the clip.

"Deep gratitude to our Honest community for helping us get here today. We are just getting started and I'm thrilled to start this next chapter with all of you (sic)..."

Alba was flooded with congratulatory messages from her fans and famous friends, with Reese Witherspoon commenting, "Amazing!!!! All your hard work lead to this incredible moment (sic)!! Congrats to you and the whole @honest team!"

"Amazing!! Congratulations!" posted January Jones, as Shay Mitchell added, "Congratulations Jess!!!!!!"