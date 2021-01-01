Owen Wilson to star in action-comedy Secret Headquarters

Owen Wilson has been cast in the upcoming action-comedy, 'Secret Headquarters'.

The 51-year-old actor is set to play an unknown role in the movie from co-directors, Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman.

The pair have also contributed to the script with Josh Koenigsberg, and the trio are working from an early draft by Christopher Yost.

Deadline reports that the plot follows a kid who discovers the secret headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home and must defend it with his group of friends when villains attack.

Meanwhile, the 'Wonder' star will next be seen in Disney+'s 'Loki' series as Mobius M. Mobius, Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch'.

The latter is the upcoming post-World War II drama, in which Owen will portray journalist Herbsaint Sazerac.

The star-studded cast also boasts Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Bob Balaban, Benicio Del Toro and Timothee Chalamet.

Owen also has 'Marry Me' with Jennifer Lopez on the way in 2022.

The singer-and-actress will play a pop star who marries a stranger (Owen) after finding out her fiancé has cheated on her.

The pair meet after the singer holds a 'marry me' sign at one of her concerts.

STX chairman Adam Fogelson commented: "Owen is a hilarious and charismatic addition to this film, and the perfect person to play opposite Jen in a role that was quite literally made for her."

It's not the first time Jennifer and Owen have starred alongside each other.

The pair appeared in the 1997 horror 'Anaconda' together, along with the likes of Ice Cube and Jon Voight.

Jennifer is also producing 'Marry Me' alongside Elaine Goldsmith Thomas and Benny Media.

The trio also worked on last year's 'Second Act'.