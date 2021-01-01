Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner spend $37 million on neighbouring mansions

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner have splurged $37 million (£26.7 million) on neighbouring mansions.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars splashed the cash on the land in the exclusive area of Hidden Hills, California, which once housed a mansion Britney Spears rented in 2011, and are planning to turn it into a family compound.

According to Dirt, Kris and Khloe are planning to build two luxury homes side by side on the land, with the former shelling out $20 million (£14.3 million) and the latter spending $17 million (£12.2 million).

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, already lives in the luxury gated community of Hidden Hills, which is located in the Santa Monica Mountains, while Kim Kardashian also lives nearby, as well as Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick.

Khloe and Kris will build two luxury homes on the land - Jenner’s will feature eight bedrooms, an eight-car garage, guesthouse, movie theatre, and gym, while her daughter's new pad, which Khloe reportedly purchased with her boyfriend, basketball star Tristan Thompson, will come with an oversized swimming pool and cabanas.

Architectural plans and renderings for both places suggest mum and daughter both favour a French-style mansion design.