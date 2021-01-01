Owen Wilson to star in new family superhero movie Secret Headquarters

Owen Wilson has signed up to star in new family superhero movie Secret Headquarters.

The 52-year-old, best known for his comedic performances in movies such as Wedding Crashers and Zoolander, will helm Paramount's upcoming action flick, set to be directed by duo Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, according to Deadline.

Jerry Bruckheimer will also produce the film, which is being written by Joost, Schulman, and Josh Koenigsberg, and is based on an original screenplay by Christopher Yost.

Yost, who previously penned Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok, was previously the sole writer on the project.

The family film follows the adventures of a youngster who discovers the secret headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home and must defend it with his group of friends when villains attack.

Details of Wilson's role, as well as any other additions to the cast, have been kept under wraps.

Chad Oman is also producing alongside Bruckheimer, with Orlee-Rose Strauss serving as executive producer.

Wilson is currently gearing up for the release of his new Disney+ show Loki, which will hit the streaming service on 9 June.

He's also set to appear opposite Jennifer Lopez in the romantic comedy Marry Me, as well as reuniting with regular collaborator Wes Anderson for the director's next film, The French Dispatch.