Amazon bosses pick up Camila Cabello's Cinderella

Amazon Prime bosses are closing a deal to acquire worldwide rights to Camila Cabello's movie debut as Cinderella.

The streaming site executives have swiped Kay Cannon's new musical from Sony Pictures, with the film set to skip a cinema release and instead debut on the streaming platform later this year.

The Havana star plays the title character in the film, which also features Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Minnie Driver, Pierce Brosnan, and James Corden, who also serves as a producer.

Cannon, best known for creating the Pitch Perfect franchise, has penned an updated musical retelling of the classic children's tale about an orphan looking for her perfect man.

Menzel plays the evil stepmother, Porter is Cinderella's fairy godparent, while Nicholas Galitzine is Prince Robert.

The new version of the classic will feature contemporary pop songs, many of which were written and performed by Cabello.

The film was initially set to hit cinemas this summer, but the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic put the plans under increasing doubt with global theatre audience attendance struggling to recover.

It is not yet known exactly when Cinderella will appear on Amazon Prime, reports Variety.