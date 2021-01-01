Khloe Kardashian was against Keeping Up with the Kardashians ending

Khloe Kardashian didn't want her family's reality TV series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, to come to an end.

The family announced in September that the show would finish after 20 seasons, and in Thursday night's episode, they discussed the decision.

During the programme, filmed in early summer 2020, matriarch Kris Jenner gathered daughters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian to talk about whether or not they should renew their contracts with E! and continue the show and it emerged that Khloe was the only family member who was happy to carry on.

"For me, I'm such a creature of habit so change is scary. I'm not good with change and I think there's a lot of change this year so it feels heavy," she shared.

However, Kourtney insisted she "definitely" thinks it's time for the show to end, with Khloe snapping back saying that Kourtney wanted to end the show "three years ago."

Kris then took the final poll about the decision to end the show: "All in favour say 'aye.'"

Kourtney and Kim unanimously agreed it was time to end the show, but Khloe hesitated.

"Going into this meeting, I really assumed it would be just a conversation that we're all going to have," Khloe said in a confessional. "But now that I'm in the meeting, it's definitely clear that everyone's decisions have been made, and that mine would probably be the only one that is against the rest of the family."

"Having to tell everybody, 'Okay, well now this is all coming to an end,' it's just, it's really devastating... I hate this year so much."