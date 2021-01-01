Drew Barrymore 'felt alone' as a first-time mother

Drew Barrymore had no idea she would feel so "alone" the first time she became a mother.

The Charlie's Angels star admitted becoming a mum to her eldest daughter, eight-year-old Olive, was a real shock to her system, because it was initially nothing like she had expected as she struggled to balance all of her new responsibilities.

"I thought it would be a little more romantic and cozy, and instead I was just terrified," she recalled on U.S. news show Entertainment Tonight.

"I was so under slept, I couldn't eat, I was nervous all the time (sic). So, I wasn't really prepared for that," she shared.

Expressing support for fellow parents, Drew continued: "I felt alone on that, so if there's other mums out there that felt like that in the beginning, you are not alone, I felt like that too."

She added: "For any mum who felt casual and capable, you are a superhero! I wish I could have been like you."

Drew shares Olive and Frankie, seven, with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman, and now she can't imagine her life without her girls.

She even got a new tattoo in honour of her little family - an inking on her forearm which reads, "home is where we are," alongside an image of a bird.

"Wherever life takes you, if you're lucky enough to be alongside people you love, then to me, that became the definition of home," she explained of the new skin art on her daytime series, The Drew Barrymore Show.

"I never knew what home was until I had my daughters," noted the star, who famously endured a troubled childhood that led to her becoming emancipated at 14.

The new design isn't her only tattoo dedicated to her daughters - Drew also had the names of her kids, written in her own handwriting, inked onto her wrist in 2016.