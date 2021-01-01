Aubrey Plaza weds

Actress Aubrey Plaza has married her director boyfriend Jeff Baena.

The Ingrid Goes West star casually referenced Baena as her spouse in an Instagram post on Friday as she celebrated the news of their next movie project together, Spin Me Round, which her man co-wrote with actress Alison Brie and will direct.

"So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble (sic)," wrote the bride, alongside a sweet photo of the couple, and screenshots of news articles about the independent comedy, which begins shooting in Italy next month.

A representative for Plaza has since confirmed to People.com that the couple is married, although no further details have been released.

The stars have been romantically involved since 2011, and have worked closely together ever since, with Plaza starring in Baena's films Life After Beth and The Little Hours.

Baena also created Cinema Toast, a new found footage TV show on which Plaza makes her directorial debut. The couple worked on the series together while quarantining at home.

"We were quarantined for months and months like everybody else," she recently told People.

"And we did enjoy it. I think it was, obviously other than all of the catastrophic things happening in the world, just on a personal level, relationship level, was kind of nice to just be forced to be in one place for that long. Could have gone either way, I guess," she reflected.