Brian Blessed gives a superhero boost to new BSH ‘F-Word’ campaign

50% actor-50% explorer, qualified Cosmonaut, national treasure, Brian Blessed, has taken time away from his rigorous schedule to launch and support a symptom awareness campaign created by the British Society for Heart Failure (BSH), the professional association of heart failure specialists in the UK. The campaign, supported by professional associations, charities and Royal Colleges, is to be launched during Heart Failure Awareness Week, 10-16 May 2021. Called ‘Freedom from Failure – the F Word’, it is designed to raise awareness of heart failure and to encourage people to check for and seek medical help early if they recognise the most common symptoms of heart failure:Fighting for breath
Fatigue
Fluid build-up, often noticeable in the ankles
Blessed, no stranger to heart problems himself, with his well-documented use of expletives and superhuman enthusiasm for life was a natural choice for the campaign. He appears in campaign videos, posters and in social media messaging. In his own words: “Don’t let heart failure stop you from fulfilling your dreams”, Blessed wants to reassure people who recognise symptoms of heart failure in themselves and loved ones for the first time (and those already diagnosed) that you can live a life free from the burden of heart failure symptoms under specialist guidance and care.
Watch his passionate support video: “O SoleMio” here
.
The ‘Freedom from Failure – the F Word’ campaign, set to run over the next 5 years at least, draws attention to the challenge posed by heart failure as the endpoint for the majority of cardiovascular disease and reflects the increasing burden it is placing directly and indirectly on our health systems and community. There are approximately 1 million people with heart failure in the UK[[i]] and a further 200,000 people are newly diagnosed each year. The risk of death from heart failure is higher than for some of the most common cancers[[ii]] therefore heart failure should be recognised, detected and treated with the same urgency as a disease as malignant as cancer[[iii]].
According to the recent NICE Impact report, 80% of heart failure is diagnosed in hospital but 40% of people had symptoms that should have triggered an earlier assessment in primary care. This suggests that many people who are living with undiagnosed heart failure[i] are only seeking medical help as an emergency admission into hospital.