Jessica McNamee wants Mortal Kombat sequels

Jessica McNamee "would be stoked" if her new 'Mortal Kombat' film gets a host of sequels.

The 34-year-old Australian actress plays Sonya Blade in director Simon McQuoid's movie reboot of the fighting franchise, which began as a gory beat 'em up video game back in 1992.

Although talk of sequels was banned on set by McQuoid, there are already story ideas in place for future films, and Jessica will have no hesitation in portraying Sonya again if a follow-up gets the green light.

She said: "I've never been so excited in my life to play a character.

"I was able to really sink my teeth into this character, physically, but I also have some meaty dramatic and comedic scenes in there as well. So, I would be stoked if we went forward. The whole universe, that would be great."

'Mortal Kombat' received a theatrical release in April, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and as well as performing well in cinemas it has also been a major streaming hit, becoming the most successful launch item in HBO Max's history.

Jessica - who stars in the film with Lewis Tan, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano and Ludi Lin among others - had to undergo intensive combat training for her role ahead of the start of shooting, learning basic boxing and Muay Thai moves as well as having weapons training too so she could wield a knife safely.

But it was the wire work for her set piece stunt sequences that left 'The Meg' star "black and blue".

In an interview with US Maxim, she revealed: "My leg got caught and then I wound up with a bruise that ran the whole way up my leg, and it continued to turn black over the next week. It was amazing.

"My whole body was black and blue, particularly at the start. I wore those wounds with pride.

"There's two big stunts they let me do. They were treading kind of carefully, they didn't want me to get injured, and nor did I. But I was adamant about doing as many of my stunts that I could, and they took me weeks to learn.

"I was getting pretty close to injuring my knee. I don't think I told them that at the time, or they would have told me not to do anymore."