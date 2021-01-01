Julianna Margulies spent COVID lockdown losing cookie baking contests with her son

Julianna Margulies became hooked on cooking show The Great British Bake Off during the coronavirus pandemic, but confesses she's not the family's top chef.



The Good Wife star, who lives in upstate New York with her husband Keith Lieberthal and their son Kieran, 13, admits she enjoyed family time at home last year (20), and discovered her teen is quite the cook.



"Our neighbours down the street, Matt and Kirk, they have chicken and bees so they would leave us fresh eggs every day and honey," the former ER star tells Live with Kelly and Ryan.



"My son and I got into the Great British Bake Off, so he and I would have these bake-offs and then, because no one could see each other because we were all in lockdown, he and I would walk down to their place and we would leave the cookies."



Then Kieran decided to turn the mum-and-son cooking dates into a competition with their friends down the street.



"They couldn’t know whose (cookies) were whose but Kieran had figured out on his computer (a way to rate) not just what tastes better, but (also) style, texture, creativity. There were all these categories," the proud mum explains.



And neighbours Matt and Kirk really got into the fun.



"They were so sweet," Margulies adds. "They would take pictures and say, 'We like this about this (one) and this about this one,' and they didn’t know whose were whose (sic)."



But the taste testers always drew the same conclusions - and things did not go Julianna's way.



"Kieran would always win," she smiles."