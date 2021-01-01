Actress Anna Konkle confirms birth of daughter

Anna Konkle welcomed a baby girl with fiance Alex Anfanger earlier this year.

The PEN15 star shared the big news in a feature with co-star Maya Erskine for Vogue U.S. magazine, revealing the couple has named its daughter Essie Wunderle Anfanger.

"The middle name comes from my dad's side of the family, in honour of him," she shared. "The Wunderles were known to have strong, forward-thinking women.

"And my great-great-grandfather, also a Wunderle, went from selling sweets from a street cart to having a large factory where candy corn was invented.

"Hopefully she'll appreciate the name instead of resenting us for giving her something difficult to spell."

Anna and Alex are engaged to be married and, in the feature, the 34-year-old listed all she was thankful for during her pregnancy amid the pandemic.

"I'd like to thank 90 Day Fiance for giving Alex a plethora of characters to impersonate and, in turn, hours of entertainment for me," she said.

"Pregnancy pillow for keeping me upright; you took up the entire bed. Stretch-mark oil - they still happened, but I'm pretty sure I'd have more. Alex for our marriage proposal, scored by that Neil Young record I love."