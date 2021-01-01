Vanessa Hudgens still in disbelief at finding quarantine love

Vanessa Hudgens is still pinching herself at finding love with baseball star Cole Tucker during the Covid-19 pandemic.



The High School Musical star, who went Instagram official with her new boyfriend on Valentine's Day, recently revealed she and her man first connected during a virtual group meditation session late last year.



Now, Vanessa is offering up a few more details about how their first meeting came about, not long after she briefly "gave up" on any hopes of finding a new partner in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis.



"It's so weird, believe me - I still cannot get over the fact that it happened, because I remember in quarantine, I was like, 'Cool, I'm single now and I can't meet anybody...,'" she shared on America's The Drew Barrymore Show.



"I was like, 'I'll guess I'll go on a dating app?' but I always said I'll never go on a dating app, and then I found myself on a dating app and I was like, 'I hate myself...!' I got off that and so I finally kinda just gave up for a minute."



However, she soon found herself intrigued by Cole after a friend invited her to take part in a weekly meditation group online.



"They added me to a group text and everyone's sending GIFs of themselves," she explained. "It's like, Joe Jonas, Wilmer Valderrama, and so I sent a GIF of myself and then there's like, a GIF in the group chat of a baseball player..., sliding onto a base and I thought it was a joke, so I just responded, 'Hot!'



"And then I get on the Zoom and I'm like, 'Who is that?' I found him, and we started talking... It's wild that we found each other over Zoom."



Vanessa admitted she didn't hesitate to send Cole a private message after the group session, and she's glad everything worked out in her favour.



"I'm such a go getter - if I want something or someone, I'm going after 'em!" she laughed. "I fully just slid into his DMs (direct messages) and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you...!'



"I think there's no shame in making the first move... Why wait for someone else to give you what you want...? Go after what you want, let him know!"