Naya Rivera remembered by ex-husband Ryan Dorsey on Mother's Day

Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey paid tribute to the late actress to mark America's Mother's Day on Sunday.



Actor Ryan shared a sweet snap of the Glee star and their son, five-year-old Josey, sharing a dessert at a diner, as he honoured her memory on the sombre holiday - their first without Naya.



"We can't say the word happy but we'll say thank you for being a mother & giving me this sweet amazing boy," he captioned the Instagram photo.



Naya was reported missing after going on a boat trip with Josey at California's Lake Piru in July 2020.



Her body was later found, and the cause of death was drowning. She was just 33.



Shortly after her death, Ryan posted an emotional tribute to his ex-wife and thanked her for giving him their son Josey.



“I’m thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: ‘Ryan can you stop snap chatting!’ Haha. I’m glad I didn’t listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up," he shared.



Since Naya's tragic death, Ryan has been raising Josey with her sister Nickayla Rivera, and she was forced to address speculation over their relationship when it emerged she was living with Ryan and her nephew.



“In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew, even though I can’t show up for myself. I’m not concerned with the ways things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure," Nickayla wrote on Instagram in September.