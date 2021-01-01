Gal Gadot: 'Joss Whedon tried to threaten my career'

Under-fire director Joss Whedon attempted to "threaten" Gal Gadot's career when she challenged him over Wonder Woman's dialogue in reshoots for Justice League.



The actress previously confirmed reports suggesting the two clashed on the set of the 2017 DC Comics blockbuster, which Whedon took over after original filmmaker Zack Snyder had to step down following a family tragedy, but at the time only stated the "issues" were "handled... in a timely manner" by Warner Bros. studio bosses.



Now, Gadot has offered up a little more insight into how nasty their interaction became.



In an interview with Israeli news outlet N12 on Saturday, she said, "He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable, and I just took care of it instead."



During the exchange, he also allegedly disparaged Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.



Gadot wasn't the only Justice League cast member who fell out with Whedon - Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg, accused the director of "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" behaviour on the Justice League set.



Whedon has also been accused of creating a toxic atmosphere on the sets of his prior TV shows, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spin-off, Angel.



He has yet to respond to Gadot's latest remarks.