Ryan Reynolds continues to troll Blake Lively in Mother's Day tribute

Ryan Reynolds found a way to continue trolling his wife Blake Lively on Sunday as he marked America's Mother's Day with another funny post online.

The stars have become known for poking fun at one another whenever possible, and the Deadpool actor continued their social media tradition as he honoured the mother of his three daughters with a note which started off genuinely heartfelt.

Alongside a photo of the smiling couple on Instagram, Ryan began, "It can't be said enough... you're the heart and soul of every moment this family shares. I'm grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives.

"I see you in the eyes of our children... Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism."

However, he then quipped, "Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this. Or how you'd hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me. Either way, I'm lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother's Day, my love."

Meanwhile, Chris Pratt heaped praise on his wife, author Katherine Schwarzenegger, as they celebrated their first holiday with baby daughter Lyla, a half-sister for the actor's eight-year-old son Jack, from his prior marriage to Anna Faris.

"Happy Mother's Day to my sweet @katherineschwarzenegger," he wrote. "This is your first year as a mom, your third year as a step mom, and 31st year as a hot momma. Thank you for everything you do for us. We love you!!"

Justin Timberlake, Dax Shepard, Chris Evans, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and Matthew McConaughey were among the many other male stars who saluted the strong women in their lives, while singer John Legend heaped praise on his model wife Chrissy Teigen, just over seven months after they suffered the heartbreaking pregnancy loss of their third child.

"Happy Mother's Day to my wonderful wife!" he posted. "It's been a year that tested you in so many ways but you've come through stronger, wiser, happier and a better mother than ever. I'm so fortunate to have you as my partner, my inspiration and my best friend. I love you forever."