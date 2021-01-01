Scarlett Johansson urges film industry to 'step back' from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Scarlett Johansson has urged the film industry to "step back" from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).



The Oscar-nominated actress joined fellow Marvel star Mark Ruffalo in speaking out against the beleaguered organisation, which is behind the Golden Globes, and said she was sick of the "sexist questions and remarks" she's received from HFPA members.



"As an actor promoting a film, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences as well as awards shows. In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment," Johansson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.



She claimed the harassment was why she refused "for many years" to take part in their press conferences, and accused the HFPA of being "legitimised" by disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is in prison for sex offences.



"The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition and the industry followed suit," Johansson stated.



"Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole," the Black Widow star concluded.



The day before Johansson issued her scathing statement, Ruffalo, who won a Golden Globe at this year's ceremony, also urged the HFPA to undergo extensive change after concerns about the organisation's demographics and ethics.



"Now is the time to step up and right the wrongs of the past. Our industry is embracing the opportunity for greater equality in this beautiful moment. It is not perfect and long overdo (sic) but it is clear what must happen and how," Ruffalo added.



The HFPA has been facing widespread criticism since February when it was revealed that it has zero Black journalists among its 86 members and that members accept gifts and other perks from companies whose work it votes upon.



Last week, officials announced that sweeping reforms have been approved, but many critics believe the changes don't do enough.