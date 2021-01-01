John Travolta remembers late Kelly Preston on first Mother's Day since her death

John Travolta has shared a moving tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston on the first Mother's Day since her death last year.

The Grease star lost his partner in July 2020 after a private two-year battle with breast cancer at the age of 57, and in his latest Instagram post, the actor thanked Kelly for being the mother of their three kids.

"Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known. Thank you. We love and miss you. Happy Mother's Day," John wrote along with throwback photos of Kelly and their kids on Sunday.

The couple shares daughter Ella, 21, son Benjamin, 10, and late son Jett, who died at the age of 16 in 2009.

Ella also took to Instagram to remember Kelly on America's Mother's Day.

"Mama, thank you for all you have done for us and for this world," she penned. "I miss you and love you very much, but your smile, warmth and love is ever lasting. Wishing all of the moms a happy Mother's Day."