Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli are first-time mums

Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli have become parents to a baby girl.

The Orange Is the New Black star and TV writer announced the birth of their first child together, daughter George Elizabeth, on Sunday, as they celebrated their first Mother's Day.

"Happy 1st Mother's Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child - our gorgeous daughter, George," Wiley captioned a sweet photo of their newborn grasping both her moms' fingers.

"Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother's Day two ladies could ask for," she continued, adding George's birthdate: 11 April.

Wiley's Orange Is the New Black co-stars Jackie Cruz, Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Kimiko Glenn and Madeline Brewer offered up their congratulations in the Instagram comments.

Brewer wrote, "Oh my god oh my god oh my god she's here," while Cruz commented, "I'm so happy for you guys."

Posting the same snapshot, Morelli wrote, "4 weeks ago today, our daughter came into the world and changed everything. We are so happy, so grateful, and so tired. George Elizabeth, 4.11.21."

The pair, who met on the set of the Netflix prison comedy-drama, tied the knot in Palm Springs, California, in 2017.