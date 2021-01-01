NBC bosses pull 2022 Golden Globes

Network officials at NBC have opted not to air the 2022 Golden Globes amid backlash against event bosses at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.



A number of TV and movie moguls and stars like Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson have taken aim at the besieged HFPA in recent days, claiming reforms leaders at the organisation have made following diversity criticism are not enough.



Johansson even called on Hollywood to "take a step back" from the media organisation behind the Globes over its lack of Black members, and told Variety, "The HFPA is an organisation that was legitimised by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition and the industry followed suit. Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organisation, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole."



And now, NBC chiefs, who have backed the Globes for years, have opted not to air the 2022 prizegiving.



"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” they said in a statement. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right.



"As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organisation executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."



Hollywood Foreign Press Association officials were hammered back in February, when it was revealed there wasn't one Black journalist among the organisation's 87 members.



Bosses have vowed to expand to at least 100 members by 2022, committing to have at least 13 Black reporters added to the group.



However, the changes are considered too little, too late by many critics, with Netflix chief Ted Sarandos and Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke revealing their projects' talent would not participate in HFPA events until more significant reforms are made.